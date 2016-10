Jasminum nudiflorum, aka winter jasmine, is already starting to produce yellow, starry flowers.

In winter, the evergreen stems are nearly leafless (hence the name) and whenever a shoot touches the ground, it will readily take root – a bonus for any gardener who can’t be bothered to try propagating.

It does like sun, although it will put up with shade.

Most soils will suffice as long as they’re not waterlogged. Pruning is usually done in early spring by shortening side-shoots.