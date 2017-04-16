Spring loaded with blossom loved by bees

Spring has arrived – with some sun, some snow and some confusion.

We enjoyed the sun and tolerated the snow, but many people haven’t got over the confusion. Just what is this shrub/tree?

In spring, it suddenly produces flowers, but it’s not a cherry, it’s not an apple, it’s not a dogwood or a magnolia – it’s an Amelanchier lamarckii, also known as Snowy Mespilus, Serviceberry or Juneberry, and it’s a real sensation in spring with its branches bursting with white, star-shaped blossom and new copper foliage.

In summer, the leaves turn a vibrant green and the branches become heavy with delicious fruit before the leaves get in on the act again by bursting into vibrant flame-red in autumn.

Add to its obvious ornamental appeal the fact that it’s “bee-friendly”, and it’s easy to see why this wonderful plant potentially is a fabulous investment for many gardens.

Just give it good drainage, air circulation (to discourage leaf diseases), and water during dry periods.

Amelanchier lamarckii tolerates most soils (although it prefers not to have its roots in chalk) and rarely outgrows its welcome, seldom reaching more than 15ft in height. To get the best autumn colour, plant it in a sunny spot.