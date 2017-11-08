An alpine wonderland

A love of chalet chic and strict baggage limits sparked plans for this specialist boutique. Sharon Dale reports. Pictures by Heidi Marfitt.

Returning to their lodges after a day on the slopes is one of the best parts of the holiday for rosy-cheeked skiers.

Rocking sheep, �295

The cosy, rustic interiors warmed by log fires, wool blankets and sheepskins look and feel fabulous and have a style that many dream of emulating back home.

Debra and Ian Hurford were no exception and have turned their desire for alpine-inspired decor into a business.

The couple now have an Ilkley-based boutique and an online store, Alpine Lifestyle, specialising in new and vintage stock from makers and suppliers from across the Alps.

“We visited the Alps numerous times and always wanted to bring back some of the beautiful interior products. We couldn’t because there was never enough room for them in our suitcases,” says Debra. “It was difficult to source the items online back home as most mountain shops do not have websites. That’s why we came up with the idea of Alpine Lifestyle.”

Lamp from �108

Their initial plan was to sell online only, but says Debra: “It soon became apparent that people wanted to touch and feel the products before buying as many of them are very tactile. We have lots of hides, sheepskin, wood and natural wool items from artisan makers.”

The shop on Crescent Court has been a big hit with snowsport enthusiasts pining for chalet chic and with those who just love the look. “Most people who come in the shop say it feels like being transported to a chalet and those who have visited the Alps say they love the products and, like us, never had room in their cases to bring them back,” says Debra.

The boutique is the only UK stockist of Angel des Montagnes, a handcrafted range with a modern twist made from traditional wood, wool, hides, linen and glass. Best sellers include its sheepskin stools in both natural and vibrant colours. There’s also French bedding, antler wall lights, lamps with a base of wooden vintage skis and tableware.

“We love the Alps and all its charms and all our stock is chosen for its quality, craftsmanship and alpine nostalgia.

A selection of throws and cushions from Alpine Lifestyle

“Many people buy it to take back to their holiday homes in the Alps as it works out cheaper to buy here,” says Debra, who also sources hard-to-find items for clients. The latest mission was to find a vintage ski gondola for a customer who wanted it for his chalet in Chamonix.

The latest plan for Alpine Lifestyle is to offer full interiors packages for ski chalets, which will include shipping everything from furniture to cutlery, linen and towels.

.*Alpine Lifestyle is at 2 Crescent Court, Ilkley, www.alpinelifestyleboutique.com