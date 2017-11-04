For sale: a thorougly modern barn in Bramham

Barncroft, Bramham, £639,000

When the Borland family bought this barn conversion in the sought-after village of Bramham 16 years ago, they were attracted by its peaceful location, rural views and proximity to the road and rail network.

The open-plan living kitchen on the ground floor

The property served its purpose for almost a decade but the niggles that had annoyed, like the layout and the lack of mod cons, were tackled seven years ago with a no-expense-spared renovation of the 250-year-old building.

“It had strange set-up with a bedroom on the ground floor and the kitchen on the middle floor, which didn’t suit us so in the end we gutted it and tackled everything from new electrics to a new layout,” says Alan Borland.

The family hired an architect and an interior designer to help reconfigure the space and bring a contemporary look to the decor.

“The house works really well now. It’s a lot more functional and enjoyable to live in. One of the best spaces is the big, open-plan living space and kitchen on the ground floor, which is a great family area,” says My Borland. “We also love the big master bedroom suite on the top floor and the terrace outside it.”

The barn, which nestles against the rock face in a small backwater in the heart of the village, now has has a living kitchen, dining hall, sitting room and garden room with French doors to an enclosed patio, a utility room, cloakroom and store room. On the first floor there is a house bathroom, three double bedrooms and an en-suite shower room.

The second floor master suite has a lounge and bedroom with en-suite dressing room and bathroom with free-standing bath. Patio doors open from the lounge area onto a private roof terrace. The property has Cat 5 cabling and BT Infinity broadband. Outside, there are terraced gardens with a lawn and parking for several vehicles.

The Borland family is leaving to move to Leeds, where the children attend high school. “We will miss the house and the village. It’s a great location and we chose it initially because of the transport links. You can be in the A1M in minutes,” says Mr Borland. “The vilage also has great amenities and a good community.”

For details contact Beadnall Copley, tel: 01937 580850, www.beadnallcopley.co.uk. Bramham is three miles south of Wetherby with immediate access onto the A1, M1, M62. The village is well-served and has a primary school, shop and pub.