For sale: two cosy cottages in popular Dales village

Chapel Street, Grassington

Price: £339,500

Contact: Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: 01756 701010, www.dacres.co.uk

This deceptively large three bedroom cottage could be ideal for those who want to escape to the country and work at home. It comes with a with useful office/study set within the enclosed rear gardens in a quiet corner of Grassington.

A spokesman for Dacre, Son and Hartley says: “The property has potential to be used as a family home, rural retreat or investment property and it is full of period features including stone, timber work and fireplaces.”

On the ground floor, there are three reception rooms and on the first floor, there are three large bedrooms and a house bathroom. Outside, there is a summerhouse/office and two useful outbuildings.

The pretty period cottage is situated close to Grassington’s picturesque market square with numerous amenities close to hand.

Heather Cottage, Main Street, Grassington

Price: £399,950

This charming historic cottage comes with an adjoining, partially-converted barn, together with ample parking facilities. Topped with a pitched York stone flagged roof, the house has a sitting room and kitchen to the ground floor and two bedrooms and a house bathroom on the first floor. Abutting the property is a two-storey barn, which could be incorporated into the main property, subject to the necessary planning consents. Of particular note are the excellent parking facilities for a total of five cars, which is a rarity in central Grassington. To the rear are charming, south-facing, enclosed cottage gardens, with lawns, borders, patio, an outbuilding and a summerhouse.

The property is situated a short distance from the market place. The stunning countryside of Wharfedale and the interesting walks and facilities of the village make this a veritable melting pot for hikers and travellers to the Dales.

*Grassington is in the Yorkshire Dales National Park and has a variety of shops, restaurants, public houses, a health centre and schools.