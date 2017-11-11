Historic hall restored to glory proving that mum knows best

Lumb Hall, Drighlington

Price: £950,0000

Jason Aldiss had no intention of moving from hs home in Pudsey until his mother, who was visiting from Australia, thrust the Yorkshire Post Property Post supplement under his nose and told him: “You have to buy this house”.

The hall is full of original 16th century features

Like any good son, he did what his mother told him and bought Lumb Hall in 2004.

He has since carried out a major restoration of the grade I listed property, which was built in 1639. It is one of a group of small mansions known as “Halifax Houses”, which were built between 1630 and 1660 by wealthy yeoman families. Lumb Hall is one of the finest examples as it has retained many of its period features and also comes with a claim to fame. It is said that Oliver Cromwell stayed at the hall before losing the Battle of Adwalton Moor in 1643.

“It was part of the Tong Estate and had been tenanted for many years, which helped protect the period features but by the time we bought it some of them needed restoring and uncovering,” says Mr Aldiss, who used a team of local craftsmen to work on the project.

The property, which still has its original solid oak door, has an oak panelled dining room, an inner lobby, large study/living room, a panelled sitting room and a morning room. The ground floor also has a utility/laundry room, cloakroom and breakfast kitchen with access down to the vaulted wine cellar.

One of the bedrooms

The first floor has a principal bedroom with oak panelling, a recessed fireplace with wood-burning stove and an en-suite shower room, which boasts an original circular “wheel” window. There are four further double bedrooms, a first-floor sitting room and two house bathrooms, plus an eaves storeroom, which is believed to have been the original priest hole.

Outside, the property is approached through double entrance gates into a gravelled driveway. Estate agent Simon Wright of Carter Jonas says that one of the most outstanding features of Lumb Hall is its meticulously maintained and extensively stocked formal gardens. They include lawns, borders, specimen shrubs and mature trees. There is a summerhouse and a greenhouse by Hartley Botanic Limited of Oldham.

Mr Aldiss is selling as he wants to upsize to a larger historic house. “It has to be 17th century. When I moved here I changed all my Victorian furniture for Jacobean and I want to keep it. It’s a style and period I like,” he says, adding: “I will be terribly sad to leave this house and the area.”

The original wheel window

*Lumb Hall is close to a golf course and Drighlington village. The M62 is four miles away.