New looks for old: 1960s home near York is now thoroughly modern

Beech House, Sutton on Derwent

Price: £695,000

When Geoff and Jane Conner went hunting for a family home on the south side of York, they weren’t looking for a major project. But the perfect location and the chance to create their own “Grand Design” with the help of a top architect proved irresistible.

Beech House before its makeover.

“We loved the house. It had been built in 1968 and lived in by the same family ever since. It had a lovely, happy feel, big windows that let in lots of light in and the most wonderful old beech hedge surrounding it, but it needed a facelift and we wanted to create more space by extending over the garage,” says Jane, who asked Malton-based architect Ric Blenkharn, of Bramhall Blenkharn, if he would consider helping them with the design.

Ric drew plans for an extension and also came up with ideas on how to update and remodel the rest of the property.

“It was amazing and turned into a much bigger, more expensive project. We also needed planning permission, which took time, but it was worth it. The house looks and feels great and you can’t see the difference between the old property and the extension,” says Jane.

Inside, all that is left of the 1960s interior is the solid mahogany staircase, whose retro good looks suit the contemporary style of the remodelled house. The property now has an entrance and staircase hall. wc. cloakroom, open plan kitchen/dining/living space, a sitting room with wood-burning stove, a study and a utility room. On the first floor, there is a master bedroom with dressing area and shower room, a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. Outside, there is a double garage and gardens. No expense was spared on the fit-out, which includes Neff appliances, Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware and Hansgrohe taps.

The kitchen leads onto the garden

Beech House is set within a quiet development of six houses. It is set back from the road and occupies a large corner plot with views over woodland.

Geoff and Jane are selling the property as their family circumstances have now changed.

*For further details contact Blenkin and Co., York, tel: 01904 671672, www.blenkinandco.com. Architect, Bramhall Blenkharn, Malton, www.brable.com

*Sutton upon Derwent is eight miles from York, seven miles from Pocklington and 32 miles from Leeds. It is a popular and thriving village with a host of amenities, including a primary school, church, village hall, post office, tennis club, the woodhouse grange cricket club and a popular pub, which is well-known for excellent food. Neighbouring Elvington has a village shop and doctors’ surgery and high schools nearby.