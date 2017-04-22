Pretty as a Hockney picture: homes in the Wolds

Main Street, Bishop Wilton

Price: £265,000

Contact: Clubleys, tel: 01759 304040, www.chrisclubley.co.uk

This cottage is in the picturesque village of Bishop Wilton. It has an entrance hall, kitchen with dining area, sitting room, inner hall, dining room/bedroom with French doors to the garden, a shower room and a utility room. On the first floor, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside, there is a rear garden, a garage and a workshop. The property has recently-installed LPG central heating.

Bishop Wilton is a picturesque conservation village nestling in the Yorkshire Wolds and is about five miles north of the market town of Pocklington and five miles from Stamford Bridge. The village has a primary school, shop, pub and church. Access to York is via the A166 and the junction is only a short distance from the village.

West Barn, Pockthorpe,

Price: £540,000

Contact: Quick and Clarke, tel: 01482 886200, www.quickclarke.co.uk

This characterful barn conversion is in the heart of the Yorkshire Wolds countryside. It sits in a two acre plot of land and was formerly part of the traditional farm buildings that made up Pockthorpe Hall. The property offers almost 2,600 sq.ft of space. It has a dining hall, cloakroom, living room, sitting room, study and kitchen. Upstairs, there is a master bedroom suite with bathroom and galleriesd study area, bedroom two with en-suite, bedroooms three and four and a house bathroom. Outside, there is a gated driveway flanked by lawned areas leading to a walled forecourt, which houses an oak-framed carriage house with parking for three cars and a storage area above. To the rear of the property are gardens and grounds, a timber stable and a storage building.

Richard Welpton of Quick and Clarke says: “The quality of this property is absolutely outstanding and is a testament to the owners. It really has to be viewed to appreciate its presentation, location and versatility.”

The village of Pockthorpe is located approximately five miles from the busy market town of Driffield, which has regular rail links with mainline stations in Hull and Doncaster. It also offers good road links to some of the surrounding towns and cities. York is 28 miles away.