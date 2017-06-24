Two historic buildings for renovation and conversion

Home Farm and Glen Cottage, Hornby

Guide price: £1.7m - £2m

Contact Robin Jessop, tel: 01677 425950, www.robinjessop.co.uk

This property is one of the “model” farms designed by architect John Carr for Robert Darcy of Hornby Castle. Darcy was a courtier in the reign of George II and was one of the richest men in the country. Knowing that his wife, Lady Mary, missed Italy, the Yorkshire aristocrat came up with the idea of building a view to remind her of it. In 1766 he commissioned Carr to create Palladian-style farms at all four points of the compass around the family home at Hornby Castle.

Marske Hall stables and sawmill, near Richmond

Home Farm has 89 acres and comprises of a classic grade II listed, mid-18th century farmhouse with integral annexe, screen wall, pavilion and outbuildings all in need of refurbishment. The property also has a grade II listed granary with significant potential for conversion.

The farm stead has a range of traditional and more modern farm buildings and the arable and grass land lies well in a compact ring fence and extends to 89 acres.

Glen Cottage is a four-bedroom dormer bungalow with gardens and has an occupancy condition. This limits the occupation of the dwelling to a person solely or mainly employed or last employed in the locality in agriculture.

Home Farm is for sale as a whole or in three separate lots.

Marske Hall stables and sawmill, near Richmond

Price: £950,000

Contact: Marcus Alderson, tel: 01748 822711, www.marcusalderson.co.uk

This grand, stone stable yard was added to Marske Hall in 1741 by John Hutton, a keen racehorse breeder. In 1764 his stallion Marske sired the legendary Eclipse, an undefeated 18th century horse that won 18 races. He became a very successful sire and is in the bloodline of many modern thoroughbreds. Equestrian use of the stables came to an end in the 1960s. Now the grade II listed stables and sawmill buildings are for sale with planning permission to convert into 10 apartments and two separate dwellings. The clock tower and cupola have been restored and the building re-roofed. The property is for sale as a whole or in two lots.

Marske is on the edge of The Yorkshire Dales National Park amid stunning scenery.