Two homes for sale in and around wonderful Whitby

Whitehall Landing, Whitby

Price: £189,950

Contact: Astin’s, tel: 01947 821122, www.astin.co.uk

This ground floor apartment comes with views over the harbour and the west side of town. Astin’s estate agency say it is “the ideal investment property and the perfect lock up leave”, suitable as a permanent residence, as a holiday home or a holiday let.

The apartment comes with allocated parking for one car and there is guest parking available close by. The accommodation comprises of a large open plan sitting room and a kitchen/diner with harbour views shares with the large master bedroom. The property has a large second bedroom and a bathroom that has undergone renovation and includes a new white suite, metro tiling and cushion flooring. The apartment has double glazing and Economy Seven electric storage heating. Managed by Nicholsons this property is available with a 999 year lease in place and is in a lift served block. At the moment, the apartment is a successful holiday let with Whitby Holiday Cottages, reference Anchors Down - 947. It can be purchased with ongoing bookings.

Mill Race Cottage, Ruswarp

Price: £420,000

Contact:: Astin’s, tel: 01947 821122, www.astin.co.uk

This cottage really is in a delightful location by the river and was once part of the old mill offices, which have been converted and extended. The accommodation includes a spacious sitting room with a dining area off it and a study to the rear. There is also a separate, bespoke dining kitchen and a utility room on the ground floor. A handmade James Goldbold staircase leads to the first floor, where there are two large double bedrooms, each with an en-suite bathroom.

The property has underfloor heating and large windows that bring natural light and make the most of the river views.

Outside, there is a large covered decked area overlooking the river and weir and another sun deck. There is parking to the side and a large integral garage beneath the cottage.

Ruswarp village has a shop and renowned butchers, a pub and great connections to Whitby, which is just a couple of miles away by road or a relative short walk along the riverside. Tim Richardson of Astin’s says: “The cottage is stunning with many bespoke features and it offers the best of coast and country.”