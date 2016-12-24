For sale: Addingham house where it’s Christmas every day of the year

Christmas Cottage, Addingham

Price: £199,950

No-one seems to know quite how this property got its fabulously festive name, though there have been some interesting suggestions.

The dining area

The agent wonders whether Santa got stuck up the chimney there while others think that “Christmas” could have been the surname of a previous inhabitant. Whatever the reason, the owners love the grade two listed property, which looks as charming as it sounds.

Sarah Nelson and Richard Booth bought the house five years ago and have since treated it to a makeover.

“We re-roofed and had a new chimney put on and we also changed the doors inside, redecorated and had the built-in wardrobes made to create extra storage space,” says Sarah.

The accommodation includes an entrance vestibule opening into a generous open plan living space with dining and kitchen area warmed by a wood-burning stove.

One of the bedrooms

On the first floor, there is a house bathroom and a sitting room that could be used as an additional bedroom if required. On the second floor, there is a master bedroom with built- in wardrobes and a second bedroom, also with built-in wardrobes. There is no outside space but the location is very central to the many amenities on offer within the village centre.

Sarah and Richard are selling as they are relocating to Settle.

“If I could pick this house up and take it with me I would. It’s a lovely home with lots of character. We don’t know much about its history but we think it may have been a shop many years ago because the front door makes a sound as you walk in,” says Sarah.

“As for the name, I would love to know why it is called Christmas Cottage. We have never been able to solve that mystery.”

The living room

A spokesman for Dacre, Son and Hartley, says: “This most appealing, character cottage is sure to appeal to a number of buyers, including those looking for a first home or downsizing and those who want a cosy bolthole in the country.”

For more details contact Dacre, Son and Hartley, tel: 01943 600655, www.dacres.co.uk

*Addingham is close to Ilkley and has a good range of shops and pubs, along with a post office, doctors’ surgery, village hall and other amenities. Bus services are available to nearby towns. The nearest railway station and a wider range of shops are available in Ilkley, which is just over three miles away. The village also has a variety of sporting and recreational facilities and there are many pleasant walks to be enjoyed through the magnificent Wharfe Valley countryside surrounding Addingham, which is three miles from the Yorkshire Dales National Park boundary.