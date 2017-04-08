Gorgeous Georgian rectory in Hambleton is a winner twice over

The Old Rectory, Thormanby

£660,000

This grade II listed property is in the heart of the Hambleton district, which recently came first in a survey of the best rural places to live in Yorkshire.

The study by the Halifax measured quality of life. The home, which is also a B&B, is a winner in the style stakes too as a Georgian rectory is the nation’s favourite house type.

The location and the architecture were the main reasons Rachael Humphrey decided to buy the house 14 years ago.

She says: “We were looking to relocate from London and had been looking for a property for 18 months before we found this. It’s a lovely area with easy access to York, Harrogate and the coast.”

The six-bedroom property was built in 1737 but was in need of modernisation when Rachael and her husband bought it. They did the renovation work in stages, opening more B&B guest rooms as they progressed.

One of the en-suite bedrooms

“Some of the features were boarded up in the 1970s, including the original fireplaces so we uncovered those,” says Rachael. “What was an old school room had been turned into a music room so we converted that into a sitting room.”

The couple also installed an energy-efficient biomass heating system, which is eligible for the government’s renewable heat incentive payments until 2035. The payments over the next 18 years could total in the region of £70,000 to £80,000.

The 4,800 sq. ft house now has a hallway, a 25 ft long sitting room with open fire and full-length bay window with shutters, a second sitting room, study, dining room, large breakfast kitchen with Aga, a utility room and a cellar.

On the first floor, there are three bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. On the second floor, there is a fourth bedroom with en-suite and two further bedrooms.

The Old Rectory

Outside, there are gardens to the front and rear along with an outbuilding, garage and parking area.

Rachael and her husband are selling as she now has three young children, including two-year-old twins. he says: “The average time people run a B&B for is seven years and we have done it for 14 and really enjoyed it. It’s a lovely business and a great house but it’s become difficult to juggle this kind of work with three young children, which is why we are selling.”

Estate agent Jette Emsley of Hunters says: “The Old Rectory is full of character and charm and has numerous period features. It is a flourishing B&B and a superb family home.”

For details contact Hunters, Easingwold, tel 01347 823535, www.hunters.com.

*Thormanby lies on the A19 half way between Easingwold and Thirsk.