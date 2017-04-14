Retirement housing by the sea and in a market town

Mickle Hill, Pickering

Prices from £204,950

Contact Mickle Hill, tel: 0800 0923369, www.micklehill.co.uk

The Mickle Hill retirement village in Pickering is staging an open day today, Saturday April 15, to celebrate the second phase of development at the site.

Homes there include a selection of one and two-bedroom apartments from £204,950 and two-bedroom bungalows at £349,950. They come with a 125 year lease.

Those requiring a helping hand with household chores such as cooking, cleaning and shopping, or assistance with dressing and bathing can take advantage of Mickle Hill’s Wellbeing Service.

For a one-bedroom flat, the service charge is £41.67 a week, the wellbeing charge is £52.50 a week and the annual ground rent is £300.

Mickle Hill is just off Malton Road and has a range of amenities including a cinema, hair and beauty salon, gym, spa, library, convenience shop and café bistro. Residents also have access to the adjacent gardens.

The interiors have been designed to make life as easy as possible for older people. Plug sockets are at waist height, doorways are wide and the en-suite shower rooms have a pull cord for emergencies. T

The bungalows have patios, car parking spaces and guest suites with en-suite bathrooms.

Highcliffe Court, Bridlington

Price: £165,000

Contact Nicholas Belt estate agency, tel: 01262 672253, www.beltsestateagents.co.uk

This second floor apartment is in a purpose-built block on North Bay that caters exclusively for over 55s. The flat has sea views and a balcony that overlooks North Bay and the Flamborough cliffs beyond.

There is a communal entrance hall with stairs and a lift, along with a communal lounge. The apartment has an inner hall with storage cupboard and a 16ft by 11ft sitting room with patio doors onto the balcony. The kitchen has integrated appliances including fridge, freezer, washing machine and dishwasher and it has sea views. There is one bedroom, with coastal views, built-in wardrobes and a bathroom.

Outside, there are communal grounds with a small garden area, residents parking and access straight onto the sea front.

There is a 999 year lease on the property and the ground rent is £250 a year. The service charge is £351.60 per quarter.