The inside story on Nina Campbell’s Chelsea home

Nina Campbell reveals the inspiration for her own home decor. Sharon Dale reports

Nina Campbell is renowned as one of world’s top interior designers. Based in London, she started her company in 1974 as an interior design practice and a shop selling home treasures.

When using floral motifs, Nina likes to play with scale.

She also designs fabrics, wallpapers and accessories that are epitomised by their sense of luxury, wit and, quite often, nostalgia.

Here she reveals the inspiration behind the decor of her own home in Chelsea.

Q: A:What are your favourite parts of the house?

My favourite element is the chair I have in my bedroom. I can sit there and look through the window that overlooks the magnolia tree in the garden. You can barely see another house, only gardens, which is amazing for central London.

The drawing room with Pagoda table and Nina's favourite Millais chair

Q: What is the inspiration behind your design?

A: My focus was on creating a personable living space for myself on the first floor. The upstairs is given over entirely to my bedroom, bathroom and walk-in dressing area. I used the Penrose fabric from my own collection on the walls, it’s a very soft pale blue, pink and flowery all over. Not only is this a great alternative to wallpaper, but it adds warmth and texture whilst soundproofing the room.

Q: Why is the hallway so important to you?

A: The hallway sets the tone of the house and deserves to be considered as a space in its own right. It is a well-used room that people walk through continuously, and makes a good first impression to all of your guests.

The dining room

Q: How do you use florals designs in your home?

A: When I use floral motifs in my home, I like to play with scale. Smaller, subtle pattern works well with upholstery and pretty decorative accessories. To create a sense of drama, I use larger scale prints on wallpapers, pictures and prints.

Q: What makes a perfect interior?

A: You need to have a spark, a flash of something that seems a bit unplanned, all the while suiting your personality and remaining practical. There’s no point in having a showcase as a home – we all need to feel that it’s our own space when we close our door. Entertaining is one of my many passions, so my perfect interior needs to be inviting for when I have guests round for lively, lengthy dinners.

Nina Campbell

Your home is somewhere you can stamp your personality so be creative. Give the impression of space and grandeur by using some decorative tricks, such as strategically placed mirrors. They reflect light and make the room feel larger. My ceilings are rather low, so I lacquered them. It adds an element of glamour to the room and makes the ceiling feel higher.

*Much of the furniture and some of the accessories in Nina Campbell’s Chelsea home can be found in her London shops. She has a store in the interiors mecca that is the Design Centre Chelsea Harbour and one in Walton Street, Kensington. The products are also available online at www.ninacampbell.com. Among her own favourite pieces is the Millais chair, £2,026.It is named after Sir John Millais, who painted two portraits of Nina’s grandmother. The design of this unusual chair combines fun with function.

The dining area of Nina's home

The hallway