LIVE REVIEW: Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers and many more shine through the rain at Bingley Music Live

"Oh my God, I can't believe it, I've never been this far away from home," sang Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson as he brought the curtain down on the second day of this three day festival.

Before quipping: "The irony is that I was born about two miles away in Keighley."

Your typical suburban West Yorkshire park is not exactly the kind of place you'd expect the greats of the rock world to be hanging out, but Wilson and his Leeds bandmates were back on home soil for this year's Bingley Music Live, which from humble beginnings is rapidly becoming one of the hits of the summer festival circuit.

This time round, Welsh wizards the Manic Street Preachers had the job of topping Friday's bill, The Wombats rounding things off on Sunday and the I Predict A Riot hitmakers sandwiched in between on the Saturday night.

Unbelievably, it is now more than 20 years since the Manics enjoyed their greatest commercial success when the likes of A Design For Life and its parent album Everything Must Go nestled in the upper reaches of the charts and while some of that youthful verve, punk and energy may have been diluted, there's still no doubting that the trio are a very vital, relevant and engaging live act.

Endearing himself to the crowd by remembering Yorkshire's Olympic efforts of 2012, it isn't the first time lead singer James Dean Bradfield will dip back into his memory banks for a trawl through some of the group's best loved hits.

All eras of the band's back catalogue are taken care of - from the invigorating thrash and singalong choruses of You Love Us right up to the synth-drive Take Me To The Bridge from latest album Futurology.

There's reflective stuff as Indian Summer and My Little Empire are given rare airings, but knowing there's a mixed crowd to entertain, the Manics know exactly what's needed and that's the hits - so Motorcycle Emptiness, If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next, Kevin Carter and of course, traditional set closer A Design For Life are met with huge roars.

Having seen the band numerous times over the years, I can report the Manics are still as thrilling live as they were when I first saw them back in 1992 - and long may it continue.

Another band who have racked up a decent pedigree of hits and singalong anthems in recent years are Saturday headliners, the Kaiser Chiefs, who could have probably walked to Myrtle Park to pull-off a crowd pleasing and raucous set.

Frontman Wilson effortlessly knows how to entertain, racing from one side of the stage to the other, clambering on the drum kit and leading crowd chants while bantering with members of the audience.

It is this laddish charm which has helped the band rack up an enviable collection of songs which have the audience singing along in full voice.

Ruby and I Predict A Riot are naturally, welcomed like the joyous indie anthems that they are, while songs from most recent album Stay Together such as Parachute and Hole In My Soul pack the "join in" ethos of earlier efforts.

Every song gets the crowd bobbing along - from Everyday I Love You Less And Less, Never Miss A Beat and Modern Way all delivered by a band who quite clearly enjoy getting onto the stage.

With a bill that also included Pete Doherty, Feeder, Maximo Park and Soul II Soul, Bingley is rapidly gathering pace as the place to be.

And if next year's bill is anything like as good as this year's, we'll most definitely be back.