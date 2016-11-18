What we’ve learned from Clarkson’s new Amazon show: BBC didn’t actually fire him

The Grand Tour trio insisted Jeremy Clarkson was not “technically” fired from BBC’s Top Gear in their first episode released on Friday morning.

James May and Richard Hammond joined him in the debut episode - titled The Holy Trinity - on Amazon Prime Video after parting ways with the BBC when Clarkson punched a producer.

A 'crashed' car outside London's Kings Cross Station to promote The Grand Tour

The opening sequence - rumoured to have cost £2.5 million - saw Clarkson leave a shiny London office under storm clouds and take a black cab trip while listening to radio reports of his demise.

He boarded a plane to Los Angeles to join his sidekicks and they drove in a vast convoy with I Can See Clearly Now playing in the background to their own “Burning Van” festival in a Californian desert.

From the stage, they listed a string of jobs that Hammond and May have been fired from.

Hammond, who described Clarkson as “basically a shaved ape in a shirt”, said the 56-year-old “technically is the only one of us never to be fired by anyone”.

Clarkson replied: “The good thing is it’s very unlikely I’m going to be fired now because we’re on the internet, which means I could pleasure a horse ... dog?”

He went on to describe their roles in the series - where they will present each episode in a different country - as being like “gypsies”.

“Only the cars we drive are going to be insured,” he added.

The action-packed opening episode saw the trio test the McLaren P1, Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari LaFerrari sports cars on their new track in Portugal.

Clarkson gave Top Gear producer Oisin Tymon a bloody lip in a bust-up at the simonstone Hall Hotel in North Yorkshire in March last year.

The presenter’s contract was not renewed by the BBC and his co-hosts followed him to Amazon’s subscription streaming service.

Clarkson issued a formal apology in a deal to settle a racial discrimination and personal injury claim.

Top Gear has remained on the BBC and a new series was presented by Chris Evans but he stepped down after just six episodes.

The show was criticised after co-host Matt LeBlanc and a rally driver performed “doughnuts” near the Cenotaph war memorial in London’s Whitehall.

The Grand Tour, in contrast, received rave reviews on its debut this morning.

This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield tweeted: “Watching right now!! So long in the delivery but SO worth it! There’s money dripping from the screen & the boys are having a ball!!”

The Sun’s Bizarre editor Dan Wootton, who said he is no motoring enthusiast, described it as “one of the most exhilarating TV series ever”.

He added: “Being sacked from the BBC was the greatest thing that ever happened to Clarkson and co - and the world of cars on TV.”

The paper’s TV editor Andy Halls tweeted: “Bravo @JeremyClarkson and co. @thegrandtour is an absolute triumph. Dripping with extravagance and wouldn’t have expected anything less.”

The Telegraph’s Ed Power said the show “announced itself in spectacular fashion” but added that it was “an awful lot” like Top Gear.

“Squint and you might have been watching a certain popular BBC motoring franchise, though you wonder what all the newbies attracted by the hype will have made of three middle-aged men chugging around a test circuit,” he added.

Daily Express TV reporter Neela Debnath said the first episode resembled a “Hollywood blockbuster” and said it was “basically like Top Gear on steroids”.