Will you be able to afford to heat your home this winter?

It’s that time of year when the temperature is dropping and you might start thinking about putting the heating on. But are you dreading having to do this because of the cost? Research from Debt Advisory Centre shows that this is a concern for a number of people in Yorkshire.

So how much do people worry about this issue, and is there anything that can be done to keep your bill to a minimum? Let’s have a look at the facts.

According to the research, almost half of people in Yorkshire are slightly worried about being able to afford their heating bill this winter.

Keeping warm enough is an important part of staying safe and healthy, and being able to enjoy your home during the colder months. However, almost a third of people questioned in the region said they will turn their thermostat lower than they would like, in order to save money and afford their bills.

It’s important that you keep up with your energy bills as they are classed as priority payments. This means that the consequences of not paying them are more severe than the consequences of not paying something else, like a credit card bill for example. A quarter of people said they would judge their heating bills, and perhaps pay others late or in part in order to afford them. Over a fifth of people questioned said they expect to have to cut down on the amount they spend on food because of heating bills.

These stats confirm there are a significant number of people in the region who don’t expect to be able to keep up with everything over the winter due to the cost of heating their home.

If you’re really worried about your heating bills this winter, it’s important to do some research into ways to keep them as low as possible. There are some nifty tricks and tips to bear in mind that actually make your home better at retaining heat. You should find and get rid of any draughts for example, and make sure that your radiators are bled and not being obstructed by any large pieces of furniture.

As well as those little things you can do around your home, you should make sure you’re on the best deal available to you. Have a look around at other suppliers, and see whether switching could help you save.

In some situations, comparing the different suppliers and making small changes here and there is enough to make the heating bills manageable. But for others struggling with debt repayments as well, this may not be enough.

If this is you, reach out to a trained debt advisor for help. Depending on your circumstances, you may also be eligible for help with your bill through a grant or scheme. Ask your supplier to find out more.

Debt Advisory Centre: 0161 871 4881