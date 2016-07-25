Cat got the cream... camping in style in the wonderful Welsh countryside

Huddled around the camp fire, we sat watching the flames and embers launch themselves high into the clear night sky.

A time for reflection on yet another fantastic day in the Welsh countryside, this was our final chance to soak up the spectacular sight above us.

Stars by the thousand dotted the pitch black dome above us, the odd satellite could be seen scooting from one side to the other, and the odd shooting star gave us a real treat.

We had never seen the sky quite like this… and even though it was still March and there was a distinct chill in the air, nobody was moving inside.

Our family, including wife Clare and children Hannah (14), Ben (12) and Charlotte (11), had spent the last few days at One Cat Farm - a campsite with a difference, nestled in the hills of Ceredigion, West Wales.

An eco-friendly, glamping-style venue, this small and secluded retreat was perfect for our much-needed family get-away.

Our hosts were Jessie, Lyndon and their three young children. They live on the farm and are always around to offer help and advice, or just to have a chat.

Originally from the area, they have recently moved back after 20 years away and it is clear to see their passion for the region, for the farm… and to ensure their visitors have a wonderful experience while staying with them.

Their website has one instruction on its home page: ‘Turn up, switch off… and relax’. Who were we to disobey?

Sleeping in one of only four snuggly wooden dens, we were able to enjoy the delights of living life outdoors but with a few extra comforts thrown in.

Cozy duvets and wonderfully comfy beds, excellent (always hot) washing and shower facilities and a fully-equiped ‘Pig Shed’ where you can store food and cook meals in a proper kitchen… this place gives you the best of both worlds.

For three days we forgot about emails, phone signals, social media updates and instead would wake up, light a fire, make breakfast and play a game of cards with a nice hot cuppa and bacon sandwich. It was simple, it was bliss.

When we did decide to explore farther afield we were spoilt for choice in choosing a destination.

Blessed with some wonderful weather and armed with expert advice from our friendly hosts, we attacked the west coast and enjoyed truly wonderful days at Penbryn, Llangrannog and New Quay Harbour.

Fish and chips by the harbour, ice-creams on the beaches, cream teas in the cafes and a pint in the village pub. This is what Wales is all about.

And when we returned to camp, it was on with the fire, out with the extra blankets and time for some more star-gazing.

We were taking a well-earned break from our hectic lives and making memories that will last with us all for the rest of our lives.

One Cat Farm is a special place. A place where families can re-connect, re-charge and really enjoy themselves.

Factbox…

Prices are between £60 (midwinter) to £115 (summer holidays) per night based on 2 adults and up to 3 children sharing. The farm is open all year round and is dog friendly. They give a 5% discount for week-long bookings and are offering The Yorkshire Post readers a 10% discount for bookings made before September. The code required on the booking system is ‘STARRYSKIES’.