TV comedian and singer Richard Digance announces Doncaster date

Television comedian and folk singer Richard Digance is coming to Doncaster next month.

The music and stand-up star will celebrate 50 years in showbusiness with a date at the Roots Music Club on September 8.

With a BAFTA nomination as TV Entertainer Of The Year and a Gold Award from The British Academy of Composers, he turned his back on light entertainment for his first love of music and live performance.

He has staged 4,000 live shows, 62 British tours, written14 books, three stage plays and released 32 albums.

During the 1980s, he was a regular on British TV screens, hosting his own shows and appearing alongside stars such as Status Quo, Chris De Burgh and Brian May.

He came to public attention as a regular turn on the popular Sunday evening Live From... variety series and is known for his television one-hour specials, starting in 1985 with A Dabble of Digance.

He will be joined for the concert at the Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road by The Broadside Boys, fast establishing a name on the national folk scene, with performances across the country and appearances on TV and radio.

With a catalogue of songs inspired by their experience of country life in the East of England, and the characters and events that have shaped them, the Broadside Boys are a dynamic and entertaining celebration of our rural heritage.

Tickets are £12 on the door or £10 in advance from www.wegottickets.com/rootsmusicclubdoncaster

