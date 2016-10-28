Cycling falls under parliament spotlight

British Cycling will be asked to explain the use of therapeutic use exemptions at a parliamentary hearing which could address wider issues in the sport.

Damian Collins, chairman of the culture, media and sport select committee, says the hearing, as part of the inquiry into doping in sport, would focus on grounds for granting TUEs.

British Cycling’s representative or representatives – expected to be president Bob Howden – will likely also be asked about the UK Anti-Doping investigation into allegations of wrongdoing in cycling.

Collins said: “Our initial enquiry is just to British Cycling to hear their views as the governing body.

“Our initial interest is in TUEs, the ethics of TUEs, the role of British Cycling as the governing body, their relationships with other people involved in that process. This is part of our inquiry into doping in sport and we could call other witnesses as well.

“We can request anyone to come to give evidence to us. We’ve not taken a view on calling individual athletes at this moment in time.”

Asked specifically about the UKAD investigation, Collins added: “Any issue that is relevant to cycling is up for discussion.”

UKAD has not disclosed the details of its investigation, but Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford has commented on the investigation focusing on the contents of a package delivered to the British road team at the June 2011 Criterium du Dauphine stage race, then Sir Bradley Wiggins’ biggest win on the road.

Team Sky deny wrongdoing and, like British Cycling, are cooperating with the UKAD investigation, which Wiggins has welcomed.

The proposed date for the hearing is December 19.