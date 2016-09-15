Thwaites plays waiting game on place in World Championships

WEST YORKSHIRE’S Grand Tour rider Scott Thwaites is waiting to hear if he will be called up for Great Britain’s World Championship squad.

Thwaites, from Burley-in-Wharfedale, has just completed the 3,315km (2,060 miles) Vuelta a Espana, his first three-week stage race, where he finished 116th.

The UCI Road World Championships take place in Doha, Qatar, next month and are the final major event of the season.

Thwaites’ strong ride in Spain will have been noted by the British team’s management and he said: “If I am selected that will be a big goal.

“I want to make sure I stay in good condition to support Cav [Mark Cavendish].

“This year Great Britain have a realistic chance of winning the race with Cav, especially after the year he has had.

“It would be nice to be part of that and to try and get a victory for Cav.”

Thwaites showed he is in good form with a series of strong rides in the Vuelta, which was won by Colombian Nairo Quintana.

“I went with the main goal of just getting round and using it as experience and development for the future,” Thwaites, 26, said.

“I achieved my main goal, so that was good. I didn’t just want to hang on for all three weeks, I managed to get in some breakaways and got some good results, which was a bonus.”

Thwaites’ best performance was 17th on the hilly fourth stage from Betanzos to San Andrede Teixido.

“With a lot of the breaks that went to the finish, there was quite a big fight to get in,” he said.

“A lot of people saw the opportunity so it wasn’t an easy way to get a good result. I was happy I was able to show my strength, I got in some breaks that went all the way to the finish and got some decent results.

“Pretty much every break that went to the finish was an uphill finish, which didn’t really suit my style.

“I am more of a sprinter, with a punchy style, but it was nice to hang on and finish ahead of the GC [general classification] guys a couple of times.”

Thwaites is already looking ahead to next spring’s Classics and a possible crack at the Tour de France with a new team.

He is set to leave German outfit Bora-Argon 18, who have signed world champion and Tour de France Green Jersey winner Peter Sagan for next year.

Thwaites’ new team has not been confirmed, but he has been linked with Cavendish’s Team Dimension Data, which also includes last week’s Tour of Britain winner Steve Cummings.

The move to a new team will allow Thwaites more individual freedom as his current outfit focus on supporting Sagan.

He said: “There’s been a few rumours, but the team wanted to wait until after the Vuelta, so it should be announced soon.

“I’ve been with Bora for four years, under various names and it’s the right time to go elsewhere.”