Urgent renovations to All Saints’ Church can now be undertaken thanks to a grant of £181,100 from the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF).

Situated in the village of Bolton Percy, just South West of York, the magnificent 15th century building, known locally as “The Cathedral of the Ainsty”, is in need of urgent work to its leaking nave and tower roofs.

Confirmation of the grant is the culmination of three years of hard work by villagers working to conserve the heritage of their much loved church building.

An architect’s report in 2013 brought the news of the poor state of the nave and tower roofs, which were described as being “in a perilous condition”. The community rallied round and, tapping into the existing spirit within the village, a team of volunteers launched a project to raise funds for the extensive works that were required. They labelled the project ‘Dreaming Dreams’ and their work succeeded in obtaining a Development Grant from the HLF last year, at which point the project evolved to ‘Turning Dreams into Reality’.

The HLF grant represents 65 per cent of the total cost of the roofing project and the villagers still have to provide over £50,000 through their own endeavours. Their own fund raising activities continue this Saturday with 150 people attending a harvest supper and jazz night in the grounds of the local D’Oyly’s tea rooms.

Thanks to the support from National Lottery players the renewal of the roofs is expected to start next spring. However, this is seen as just the first stage in an ambitious longer term project to restore the church interior, windows and memorials and to refurbish the 17th century bells. The energy and enthusiasm of the villagers involved, which has brought success to the first part of the ‘Dream’, should ensure that the remaining dreams will also become reality.

The Reverend Geoff Mumford, vicar of All Saints, said: “I am delighted that, after several years of hard work by our dedicated volunteers, our 600 year old church has received the grant funding from HLF for this important restoration work which will help conserve our magnificent building for generations to come.”

Fiona Spiers, Head of Heritage Lottery Fund, Yorkshire and the Humber said, “This project will start to rejuvenate a much loved building, securing its place in the heart of the community and safeguarding it for future generations.”