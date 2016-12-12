Tram train is the best option for Leeds’s transport future if the city is to become a truly global economic player, a key summit has been told.

Experts gathered at Leeds Town Hall earlier, with operators and manufacturers all making the case for a light rail system in Leeds.

It came a week after Leeds council bosses announced a £270 million investment in the city’s buses, train services and park and ride facilities,

Leeds North West MP Greg Mulholland, who chairs the All Party Parliamentary Light Rail Group , told the gathering that the challenge now was to show that “Leeds needs light rail” and that it is the best mass transit option for the city.

Speakers at the cross-party event included Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke, who said he was fed up of Leeds “constantly complaining” about Manchester, and that the city was “brilliant at talking itself out of projects”.

He called on city leaders to take advantage of the “huge opportunities” available to it, adding that “Leeds needs to get its act together, like Manchester already has”.

Among the other speakers yesterday was Steve Barber, a Labour councillor who championed Nottingham’s tram system and Roger Harrison, chairman of the £570m Tramlink Nottingham extension.

Mr Harrison said passenger demand in Leeds would shoot up by 114 per cent over the next 30 years from 29million to 62 million, and meeting that demand would require a doubling of the number of buses. “Buses alone will not solve your problem,” the meeting was told.

Mr Harrison also pointed out that global investors from countries like China were “very interested” in pumping money into city’s with “good transport”.

He told the summit: “The £270m masterplan is good news for the Leeds City Region but it fails to fully address the Leeds Bradford Airport links. Tram-Train could provide that link.”

He added it would bring other benefits like reducing congestion and pollution and would allow the city to maximize on the arrival of HS2 high speed rail and the city’s own role as a key “strategic point” in the North.

Mr Harrison urged civic leaders to “get a team working fast” on an initial Tram-Train plan.

Also speaking was Veronique Ranadi, a representative of Stadler, which is building a pilot tram scheme for Sheffield from next year. She told the summit that the tram-train concept was “a tool for sustainable urban development, and not just a transportation system”.

She cited several examples of European cities embracing tram-train, including Aarhus in Denmark, which will be a European Capital of Culture next year.

She also cited another Danish city Odense, which is embracing tram train as part of a 3.2billion Euro public investment programme.

Speaking ahead of today’s event, Mr Mulholland said: “I am delighted that Light Rail (UK) have organised this important summit bringing light rail experts and manufacturers to Leeds to demonstrate that Leeds can and should be spending the £250m of public money available on finally getting started with the light rail scheme Leeds needs.

Last week Leeds City Council published its four-year transport strategy, the culmination of months of work after Leeds’s Next Generation Transport (NGT) trolleybus scheme - allocated £173.5m Government funding to be spent by 2021 - was abandoned after being rejected by the Department for Transport in May.

The council revealed plans to build a new railway station serving Leeds Bradford Airport as part of a £270m investment in the city’s transport network.

The proposed upgrades also include new railway stations to be built at White Rose Shopping Centre and Thorpe Park.