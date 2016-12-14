MORE Than 250 visitors to a jobs fair at the White Rose shopping centre in Leeds went on to secure employment.

The`event held in August at The Point at the south Leeds centre has been hailed an outstanding success.

A total of 266 people who visited on the day went on to secure full and part time positions on offer at the jobs fair.

Employers present at the jobs fair included Marks and Spencer, Royal Mail, Debenhams, Nando’s, Primark, McDonalds, Frankie & Benny’s and Argos.

The jobs fair, which was organised by Leeds City Council and supported by the Department for Work & Pensions, White Rose Shopping Centre, Land Securities and Leeds City College also received top marks from members of the public.

An impressive 86 per cent of visitors rated the event as successful, whilst businesses who also attended said they would recommend The Point to any business wishing to recruit.

With hundreds of jobs set to be available as part of the new extension to White Rose Centre, people can now find out about the latest vacancies and also get help with updating their CV, completing job applications and brushing up on interview skills at The Point.

The Point also delivers short courses in retail and customer service skills to help people develop their skills and knowledge.

Based within White Rose Shopping Centre, The Point is a unique facility that provides recruiting businesses with the chance to promote vacancies and connect with local people.

Leeds City Council’s executive member for employment, skills and opportunity, said he is ‘delighted’ at the results from the White Rose jobs fair.

Coun Mohammed Rafique, said: “We are really delighted by the results of the jobs fair. The Point at White Rose is a brilliant resource not just for people looking for jobs but also employers. A range of support is available and already they are displaying some of the vacancies available through the new proposed extension at White Rose Shopping Centre which is fantastic and certainly worth a look. As always I would like to offer a big thank you to all our partners and employers.”