Greater investment is needed to understand why so many children go missing, MP Ann Coffey has said, to safeguard youngsters from harm and to ease the burden on policing resource.

The chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Runaway and Missing Children and Adults, who in 2012 warned there was a “scandal” in England around children missing from care, said she doesn’t believe anything has changed since that time. Calling for greater information sharing among agencies, she said this is critical to protecting children.

“We know that children in care are particularly targeted for exploitation because they are seen as vulnerable,” she said. “The less we know, and the less we understand, the less likely we are to be able to safeguard that child. This is not just an in issue within Yorkshire, it’s a huge issue across the whole country.

“The answer, as always, is for police, parents and all safeguarding agencies to share information.”

Data around return interviews and acceptance rates wasn’t meaningful unless interviews were of a high quality, she added.

“We would very much like to see 100 per cent - but of a better quality of interview,” she said. “They may be able to get proper information to keep that child safe from harm, whereas an interview that ticks all the boxes may get nothing at all. It is a real problem.”

Across the region, the rate of return interviews being offered by local authorities was consistently high, analysis by The Yorkshire Post found. But the take-up varied hugely, prompting questions around what was being done differently. In Kirklees, around 35 per cent of missing children were interviewed, while in Barnsley it was 100 per cent.

Coun Margaret Bruff, cabinet member for people in Barnsley, said: “Return to care interviews are an essential part of our multi-agency safeguarding arrangements to identify children at risk of harm and work to reduce and prevent, further missing episodes from occurring.”

In Hull, where an initial response said not a single child was interviewed despite all being offered, the council has now said this may not be a true reflection of the situation. Issues around “migration of data and new recording pathways”, the authority said, meant data was not easily retrievable.

“The safety of children and young people in Hull is a top priority for us and we have recently made a significant investment on a robust electronic recording system,” said Jon Plant, city children safeguarding manager. “All children are routinely offered a return interview following a missing episode. For those known to social care, there is a routine visit once they return from a missing episode.”

A spokesman for Kirklees Council said the rate had improved since March, with averages for looked after children rising to 67.3 per cent. “This has been an area of focus for us to improve over the last year. That work is now showing progress. For young people missing from home, we also have an improving trend, with 75 per cent offered an Independent Return Home Interview within 72 hours of being located during August, increasing our year average to 42.3 per cent. The safety of our young people is our highest priority, so we are committed to working to improve these outcomes still further.”

A DfE spokesperson said: “Whenever a child goes missing from care, the responsible authority must carry out an interview when they return. We have made it a requirement that every children’s home in England must have clear procedures to prevent children from going missing. The department is clear that the right placements for children in care are paramount for their stability, and these decisions should assess the risk of children going missing from placements.”