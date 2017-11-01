10 of the best places to eat noodles in Leeds

Have your say

Enjoy an authentic taste of Asian cuisine in the heart of Leeds at one of these specialist noodle restaurants.

Little Tokyo

With its cosy candlelit interior and comfortable seating, diners will feel right at home in this quirky Japanese eatery.

Serving a broad variety of fried noodle dishes, sushi, curries, and bento boxes, the menu offers plenty of choice.

Visit: 24 Central Road, LS1 6DE - facebook.com/littletokyoleeds

Bar Soba

From pad Thai noodles, served with grilled chicken, tiger prawns or grilled vegetables, to sweet teriyaki beef noodles, Bar Soba’s traditional street food dishes are full of flavour.

Their impressive range of cocktails make the perfect accompaniment, too.

Visit: 9A Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ – barsoba.co.uk

Senbon Sakura Café & Japanese Kitchen

Serving a variety of great tasting noodle soups (including chicken gyoza, cha shu and king prawn katsu), along with an assortment of fried noodles and rice dishes, this welcoming cafe is the perfect lunch time stop.

Visit: 71 Great George Street, LS1 3BR – facebook.com/senbonsakurauk

Pho

Inspired by their travels in Vietnam, the couple behind this popular Japanese street food eatery have created a delicious menu which specialises in the country’s national dish - Pho.

The wonderfully aromatic rice noodle soup comes in an array of flavours, including steak and brisket, three mushroom, homemade meatball, and spicy green chicken breast.

Your meal will also be served with a side of fresh herbs to add as you please.

Visit: Trinity Leeds, Trinity Kitchen, Commercial Street, LS1 5AY – phocafe.co.uk

Fuji Hiro

Serving an array of traditional Japanese cuisine, you’ll find everything from appetising fried noodle dishes and piping hot bowls of ramen, to appetising katsu curries and qyoza dumplings, in this relaxed city centre eatery.

Visit: The Merrion Centre, 42 Wade Lane, LS2 8NJ – merrioncentre.co.uk

Zaap Thai

Known for its lively atmosphere which aims to transport you to the bustling streets of a Bangkok food market, you can enjoy both good vibes and good food at Zaap Thai.

There’s a wide range of noodles dishes to choose from on the menu, from spicy stir frys and savoury rice noodles, to tasty soups.

Visit: 22 Grand Arcade, LS1 6PG – zaapthai.co.uk

Noodle House

Whipping up delicious homemade noodle soups, tasty stir frys and their speciality Malaysian Kampung style dishes, you’ll be treated to an array of exciting flavours at this cosy and authentic Chinese restaurant.

Visit: 20 Merrion Street, LS1 6PQ – toladverts.co.uk

Wasabi

Wasabi’s flavoursome hot soups - made with a blend of noodles and vegetables in their signature homemade broth - are the ideal winter warmer and lunchtime pick-me-up.

Try the spicy chicken tanmen, made with thick rice noodles and a hefty dose of chilli, for something with a bit of a kick.

Visit: 202 Trinity Leeds, 9A Albion Street, LS1 5AY – wasabi.uk.com

Sesame

Perfect for a tasty lunch on-the-go, Sesame’s noodle pots make a welcome change to the usual midday sandwich.

Choose from spicy chicken, beef wonton, salmon teriyaki, chargrilled chicken or spicy vegetable, to add to thick udon noodles.

Visit: 18 St Paul’s Street, LS1 2LE – ilovesesame.co.uk

Wagamama

Tuck in to Wagamama’s hearty bowls of ramen noodles, flavoured with grilled chicken, tender beef, seafood, seasoned pork or grilled duck, and topped with assorted vegetables and tasty garnishes.

Alternatively, opt for their sizzling teppanyaki to heat things up.

Visit: Upper Dining Terrace, Leeds Trinity Shopping Centre, LS1 5AY –