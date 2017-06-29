£100m spent on investigation into Hillsborough disaster with 15,000 statements taken

Almost £100m has been spent conducting criminal investigations into the Hillsborough disaster – with statements taken from over 15,000 people.

Operation Resolve, which looked into the planning and preparation for the match and the day of the disaster itself, has cost £56.5m, while the parallel IPCC investigation into allegations of a police ‘cover-up’ following the tragedy had cost over £42m by April this year.

Assistant Commissioner Rob Beckley, officer in overall command of Operation Resolve, said it had been “the most detailed and substantial investigation there has ever been into the Hillsborough disaster”.

“Our inquiry looked at all aspects of the event including the planning and the preparation for the game, the safety of the stadium and the response by the emergency services.

Our inquiry has seen over 17,000 lines of enquiry and we have taken statements off over 11,000 people, from police officers, spectators, emergency personnel and officials from different organisations.

From our enquiries we referred 12 individuals and three organisations to the CPS to consider whether any of these 15 should face criminal action. It was important to us that the CPS were an arbiter of our investigation applying independent judgement in relation to the possible offences.”

More than 150 members of staff were part of Operation Resolve, with staff seconded from 20 forces around the country.

The parallel IPCC investigation has involved the taking of over 4,500 witness statements and had more than 200 staff at its peak.

The IPCC is still investigating 170 allegations against police officers both on the day of the disaster and its aftermath.

That work is almost complete and will be detailed in a Hillsborough report being compiled by the police watchdog about the actions of officers in relation to the disaster.