100words hdydhydyhdyhdyhdy

FIRST-TIME BUYERS are facing a steeper uphill climb after the price of a two-bedroom house jumped nearly two per cent in November.

House-hunters taking their first steps into the market will have to stomach a price hike of 1.7 per cent, or £3,256, this month if they want to buy a house with two bedrooms or fewer, according to figures from Rightmove.

On a yearly basis, the leap in prices is even more serve, rising just over eight per cent or £15,000. However, the firm’s house price index said the overall market had seen its lowest fall in average asking prices since November 2011.