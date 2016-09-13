£2,000 bill for Leeds takeaway owner because lamb curry was beef

THE owner of a west Leeds takeaway food shop has been hit with a £2,000 bill after falsely advertising lamb curry for sale.

A West Yorkshire trading standards officer visited Venice Pizza & Bombay Tandoori on Commercial Road, Kirkstall, following a complaint.

The officer bought what was advertised as a lamb bhuna, but analysis showed it was beef.

Sajid Hussain Riaz, owner of Venice Pizza & Bombay Tandoori, admitted offences under the Food Safety Act 1990 when he appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court.

He was given a conditional discharge and ordered to pay £2,112 prosecution costs.

The trading standards officer bought the curry in November 2014 and Mr Riaz was interviewd in January 2015. Mr Riaz stated that he initially had asked his supplier for Lamb, however was unable to provide evidence.

The receipts he provided to West Yorkshire Trading Standards stated ‘meat’. A spokesman for est Yorkshire Trading Stabndards said: “He thought that there must have been a misunderstanding between him and his supplier.

David Lodge, Head of Trading Standards said: “Consumers rightly expect to get what they pay for. Trading Standards will continue to take action against takeaways or restaurants flouting the law.”

Councillor Val Slater, Chair of the West Yorkshire Trading Standards Committee, said “Takeaways must takes steps to ensure all menu descriptions accurately reflect the dishes they serve.

“The mis-description of food whether verbally or in writing is an offence.”