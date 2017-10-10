2,000 jobs axed as BAE Systems aims for ‘streamlined, sharper’ business

Have your say

BAE Systems is planning to cut almost 2,000 jobs in its military, maritime and intelligence services under moves to streamline its business and have a “sharper” competitive edge.

The biggest cutback will be in the military air business, with 1,400 jobs set to be axed across five sites over the next three years, including Warton and Samlesbury in Lancashire, where the Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft assembly takes place.

Jobs will also be cut at Brough in East Yorkshire and at RAF bases in Marham, Norfolk, and Leeming in North Yorkshire.

Around 375 proposed redundancies were announced in BAE’s maritime servicing and support business, mainly affecting Portsmouth.

Some jobs will also go from the company’s cyber intelligence business in London and Guildford.

Chief executive Charles Woodburn said: “The organisational changes we are announcing today accelerate our evolution to a more streamlined, de-layered organisation, with a sharper competitive edge and a renewed focus on technology.

“These actions will further strengthen our company as we deliver our strategy in a changing environment.”