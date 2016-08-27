2016 Leeds Festival: Day 1 review

Biffy Clyro kicked off Leeds Festival as they headlined the first night of this year’s extravaganza.

The band played old favourites as well as tracks from their new album Ellipsis, including Wolves of Winter and Animal Style.

Revellers descended on the main stage at Bramham Park to rock out to the Scottish band.

This year’s event is said to be attracting up to 90,000 people this weekend and there was a buzz around the venue on various stages and stalls as the warm weather shone.

Earlier in the day the main stage was taken over by American band Fallout Boy.

The band won plenty of plaudits for their lively performance, topped off with a sincere message of love for the Leeds crowd.

The variety of music and entertainment on offer is what keeps plenty of people coming back to Leeds Festival - this year’s event is the 18th instalment.

Where else are you likely to see a five-year-old dancing to MistaJam in the Radio 1 dance stage whilst on the same day witnessing Thomas Turgoose from This is England doing a DJ set until the early hours?

The Jack Rocks stage was also a busy scene with alt-rock trio Trampolene winning plenty of new fans.

Although the weather could take a turn for the worse, Disclosure, Foals and Wiley are just three of the highlights for Saturday as this year’s Leeds Festival gets into full swing.

