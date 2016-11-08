2016 White Rose Awards: Finalists for ‘tourism oscars’ revealed

From the large to the small, from farm shops to four-star hotels and furniture makers to theme parks they are all up for a prestigious Yorkshire tourism award.

The diverse list of finalists for the White Rose Awards includes names like the Devonshire Arms at Bolton Abbey, Keelham Farm Shop at Skipton and Bradford, HallowScream at York Maze and Hebden Bridge Arts Festival.

And what better theme for the region’s tourism oscars than a ‘Night at the Movies’.

The largest tourism event in the UK will be the first awards dinner to be held at the brand new £11m Hall 1 at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate on November 21.

Organisers say it will be a night of glitz and glamour with music from James Bond and Annie as well as Yorkshire celebrities from the world of TV and sport.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “This will be a night to remember. There will be sparkle, there will be celebrities and we can’t wait to celebrate the very best of Yorkshire’s tourism stars in what has been another momentous year for the county.”

The organisers are are keeping tight-lipped about what surprises are in store on the night but there will be a giant pop-up outdoor cinema screen and a special performance of James Bond’s Skyfall by artists from the Scarborough Spa Summer Show.

York Musical Theatre Company will bring a special performance of Annie ahead of the musical at the Joseph Rowntree Theatre in March 2017.

Keelham is up for the Taste of Yorkshire Award alongside Asparagus Green Catering, Wakefield, Drewton’s Farm Shop, South Cave, East Yorkshire, High Parks Tearoom, Bedale, North Yorkshire, The Spiced Pear, Holmfirth and Yorkshire Food Finder, York.

Both Hedben Bridge Arts Festival and Hallowscream are finalists in Yorkshire Event of the Year alongside Dale Power Solutions P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea, Scarborough, Flying Scotsman, Frightwater Valley, Ripon, and Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Harrogate.

The Devonshire is a finalist for Large Hotel of the Year together with Guisborough Hall, Guisborough, Holdsworth House Hotel, Halifax, Leopold Hotel, Sheffield, The Coniston Hotel, Skipton and Wood Hall Hotel, Wetherby.

Arts & Culture Award

Huddersfield Literature Festival

Kunsthuis Gallery, Crayke, nr Easingwold

Swaledale Festival

The Craft Centre and Design Gallery, Leeds

York Theatre Royal

Yorkshire Young Sinfonia, Scarborough

Business Tourism Award

Lakeside Conference Centre at the National Agri-Food Innovation Campus, York

Pavilions of Harrogate

The Camp Hill Estate, Bedale

The Royal York Hotel

York Conferences

Guest Accommodation of the Year

Barnfield House, Sheffield

Cambridge House Countryside Guesthouse, Richmond

Grassfield Hall, Pateley Bridge

Low Mill Guesthouse, Bainbridge

No. 21 York

Stow House, Leyburn

Holiday Park of the Year

Burton Constable Holiday Park and Arboretum

Holme Valley Camping and Caravan Park, Holmfirth

Humble Bee Leisure, Scarborough

Masons Campsite, Skipton

Robin Hood Caravan and Camping Park, York

Weir Holiday Park, York

Wolds Edge Holiday Lodges, York

Inns & Restaurants with Rooms Award

Ellerby Country Inn, Ellerby, nr Whitby

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The Charles Bathurst Inn, Richmond

The Fairfax Arms Gilling East

The Star Inn at Harome, Helmsley

The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton, nr Leyburn

Large Hotel of the Year

Gisborough Hall, Guisborough, North York Moors

Holdsworth House Hotel & Restaurant, Halifax

Leopold Hotel, Sheffield

The Coniston Hotel, Country Estate & Spa, Skipton

The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Bolton Abbey

Wood Hall Hotel and Spa, Wetherby

Large Visitor Attraction Award

Brontë Parsonage Museum, Haworth

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

RSPB Bempton Cliffs, Bempton, nr Bridlington

The Forbidden Corner Ltd, Coverham, nr Middleham

The Wensleydale Creamery, Hawes

Tropical Butterfly House, Wildlife and Falconry Centre, Sheffield

Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield

Outstanding Customer Service Award

Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Harrogate

Forest Holidays Cropton, Pickering

The 36. Riding Redefined, Harrogate

The Grand Hotel & Spa, York

The Yorebridge House Team, Leyburn

Tong Garden Centre, Bradford

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year

Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley

Cottage in the Dales, Wensleydale

Dalesend Cottages, Bedale

Elmet Farmhouse, Hebden Bridge

Faweather Grange Lodges, High Eldwick, nr Ilkley

Smallshaw Farm Cottages, Sheffield

Studford Luxury Lodges, Ampleforth

Small Hotel of the Year

Feversham Arms Hotel and Verbena Spa, Helmsley

The Herriots Hotel, Skipton

The Pheasant Hotel, Harome

The Talbot Hotel, Malton

Grassington House, Grassington

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year

Burton Constable Hall and Grounds, Skirlaugh, nr Hull

National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley

National Emergency Services Museum, Sheffield

Stillingfleet Lodge Gardens, York

The World of James Herriot, Thirsk

Yorkshire Trike Tours, Yorkshire Dales National Park

Taste of Yorkshire Award

Asparagus Green Catering, Wakefield

Drewton’s Farm Shop, South Cave near Beverley

High Parks Tearoom, Bedale

Keelham Farm Shop, Bradford and Skipton

The Spiced Pear, Holmfirth

Yorkshire Food Finder, York

Visitor Information Award

Aysgarth Falls National Park Centre, Leyburn

Bradford Visitor Information Centre

Bridlington Tourist Information Centre

Doncaster Tourist Information Centre

Hebden Bridge Visitor Centre

Humber Bridge Tourist Information Centre, Hessle, nr Hull

Yorkshire Event of the Year

Dale Power Solutions P1 Yorkshire Grand Prix of the Sea, Scarborough

Flying Scotsman, Yorkshire-wide

Frightwater Valley, Ripon

HallowScream at York Maze

Hebden Bridge Arts Festival

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival, Harrogate

Yorkshire Producers and Makers Award

Beaver Furniture, Thirsk

Dalesbred, Settle

Sloemotion Ltd, Malton

The Sawley Kitchen, Ripon

Tipple Tails, Wadsley Hall Farm Kitchen Ltd, Sheffield

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard and Brewery, York

Yorkshire Pub of the Year

The Black Hat, Ilkley

The Chequers Inn, York

The Coach and Horses, Harrogate

The Crown and Cushion, Welburn

The Swan and Talbot, Wetherby

Yorkshire Restaurant of the Year

1884 Wine and Tapas Bar, Hull

Prashad, Drighlington, nr Leeds

The Coach House at Middleton Lodge, Richmond

The Hare Restaurant, Thirsk

The Star Inn the City, York

The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley