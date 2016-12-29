2017 a crucial year for Corbyn and the Labour Party’s future

Following Ed Miliband’s resignation as Labour Party leader in May 2015, Mary Creagh was one of five MPs to throw her hat into the ring to replace him.

However, the Wakefield MP fell at the first hurdle, when she struggled to get the 35 nominations from fellow MPs required to enter the race.

This left Andy Burnham, Yvette Cooper, Jeremy Corbyn and Liz Kendall to battle it out for the top position. In the end, Corbyn stormed to victory with 251,417 (59.5 per cent) of the votes.

But the Islington MP was only in the job for nine months when talk began of a leadership challenge. Unhappy with his role in the referendum campaign, and outraged by the sacking of shadow Foreign Secretary Hilary Benn, 172 Labour MPs backed a vote of no confidence against him.

This led to an unsuccessful attempt to unseat him by Pontypridd MP Owen Smith.