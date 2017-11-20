2018 Knaresborough Bed Race theme announced!

The organisers of the Great Knaresborough Bed Race, the Knaresborough Lions, have announced that the theme of next year’s event will be ‘A Night at the Theatre’, a subject calculated to allow teams to explore their full creativity.

Chairman of the Bed Race organising committee, Richard Hall: “We are delighted once again to be putting on this illustrious event.

"Bed Race is a real highlight of our year, and the decorating of the beds and the dressing of the teams are big elements of what makes this such a memorable occasion.

“The idea behind picking this theme is to offer as wide a canvas to the teams and their decorators as possible. The theatrical theme, allowing any choice from opera, musicals and plays, is probably only limited by the imaginations of the teams.

“It is estimated that apart from the 630 runners and riders who make up the 90-team Bed Race field, there are a couple of thousand more people involved who help with decorating the bed and dressing the teams and their supporters. It is a whole-community effort here in North Yorkshire.

“It all makes for a fantastic spectacle. The parade has always been a key feature of Bed Race day and we believe that standards are getting progressively higher. Hopefully, this theme will produce some dramatic results.”

Next year’s Bed Race is to be staged on Saturday, June 9, 2018, and will be the 53rd event in an unbroken line back to 1966.

Entry forms for teams will appear from January 1, 2018 on the event’s website, www.bedrace.com, and all entries have to be submitted before the end of February.

The winners of key categories in the 2017 Great Knaresborough Bed Race were:

FASTEST TEAM

Ripon Runners Men

FASTEST FEMALE TEAM

Ripon Runners Girls

FASTEST MIXED TEAM

Flying Pullman

FASTEST NEW TEAM

Mott McDonald

FASTEST MALE JUNIOR TEAM

Tewit Youth Band

FASTEST FEMALE JUNIOR TEAM

Scotton Scorchers

BEST DRESSED BED

1st Scriven Scouts

MOST ENTERTAINING TEAM

The Hairy Fairies