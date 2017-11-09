22-year-old man arrested in Harrogate on suspicion of attempted murder

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault that took place in Harrogate, just off Skipton Road.

The man is now the seventh person to be arrested by police, who are investigating three serious assaults that took place in the Unity Grove area of Harrogate on October 20.

On the night of Wednesday November 8, officers arrested the 22-year-old on Knaresborough Road, on suspicion of attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

He is currently in police custody for questioning.

Five of the seven people arrested remain on police bail - four men and one woman.

However, one man has been already been charged with attempted murder, assault and wounding, after he was arrested on October 24.

He is currently remanded in custody awaiting his next court appearance.