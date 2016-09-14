24-hour Leeds ‘hackathon’ to return

SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS, designers and creatives will battle it out in a 24-hour ‘hackathon’ event.

Leeds Hack 2016 will be hosted by Futurelabs, a tech co-working space on Eastgate, between October 8-9. Registration is at 11am.

Teams of up to four compete for 24 hours to create the most innovative hack they can to solve specific challenges set by sponsors.

These could be an app or a new idea for a piece of software.

At the end of the event each team will present their idea and judges will pick a winning hack.

Yorkshire Digital founder Macs Dickinson and software tester Gwen Diagram will team up to judge the contest.

Co-organiser Mr Dickinson said: “Leeds is a real digital hub and houses some great tech talent. Leeds Hack provides the opportunity for developers, designers and creatives to come together and show off their skills.

“We’re really excited to be hosting this year’s event at Futurelabs for the firsttime and we hope people are looking forward to competing this year.”

There is no qualifying criteria for the event. To take part in, spectate or sponsor the free over-18s event, visit www.leedshack.org

