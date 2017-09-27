250 homes without gas in Leeds for third day as work to restore supply continues

Hundreds of homes in Leeds are still without gas as engineers are working for a third day to restore the supply.

Almost 550 households in Burmantofts lost their supply on Monday after Northern Gas Networks (NGN) was forced to shut off their gas.

The supply was halted after water was discovered in the pipes following a burst water main,

Gas supplies have now been restored to more than 300 homes in the area and NGN says its engineers are working to reconnect the remaining households today, while Yorkshire Water is repairing the burst water main.

John Richardson, customer operations area manager at NGN, said: “We need to carry out essential safety checks at each and every property before switching homes back on.

"Last night (Tuesday), our engineers completed this work at more than half of the affected homes in the area.

"In some cases, we were unable to gain access to properties – and will be revisiting these homes again today.”

Supplies were restored to the area by diverting gas from another nearby pipe, which NGN says was "a major engineering job".

A temporary gas 'governor' - a machine that controls gas pressures - has been installed to divert the gas supply.

Mr Richardson warned that there was still "a big job" ahead for engineers to remove the remaining water from gas pipes in Lincoln Green Road and Beckett Road areas of Burmantofts.

He added: “Bringing in gas to the area via a different route meant we could avoid those parts of our network that have been affected by water ingress – enabling us to get customer back on supply more quickly.

“Unfortunately, there is still a big job ahead to remove remaining water from the gas pipes in the Lincoln Green Road and Becket Road area.

"We are working closely with Yorkshire Water to identify and remove any water that is still in the gas network."

Temporary traffic lights and a road closure are currently in place in the area while engineers work to restore the supply.

Drop-in welfare facilities for residents have been set up at the Ebor Gardens Community Centre, in Haslewood Drive, which will remain open until the supply is reconnected.

People can collect heaters, hotplates and vouchers for hot food from the drop-in centre while they are without gas.

Shower facilities are also available at Fearnville Leisure Centre in Oakwood Lane.

NGN said proof of address must be provided to gain access to the facilities.

For information, or if you know anyone who is vulnerable and may need some additional support, contact NGN's Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766.