3 AA Rosettes coup for Harrogate hotel

A top Harrogate hotel has scored an impressive double awards coup.

Horto Restaurant under head chef Murray Wilson has been awarded 3 AA Rosettes at the AA Hospitality Awards in London

The restaurant, which originally opened in June, 2016 as a pop-up restaurant at Rudding Park Hotel, is now located in the hotel's spectacular £9.5 million spa which opened earlier in the year.

In more good news for Rudding Park, the hotel itself has also just been awarded Hotel of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards.

Horto uses seasonal ingredients from Rudding Park Kitchen Garden with former Masterchef finalist Murray's adventurous menu dictated by nature, the skill of the gardener and the flair of the chef, himself.

A familiar face on the Harrogate and Yorkshire food scene, the incredibly talented Murray previously worked at Norse, Hotel du Vin and the Yorke Arms in Ramsgill where he perfected classic techniques.