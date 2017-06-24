30 years of new life at Bradford’s Salts Mill celebrated

IT’S a big year for Salts Mill. It is 30 years since Jonathan Silver got the keys to the redundant space and began turning into a spectacular setting for art and shopping.

This year will also see the 80th birthdays of David Hockney - whose art is on show in the mill - and the poet Tony Harrison, a friend of the mill in Saltaire near Shipley. To toast this triple celebration, Salts has commissioned Saltaire Brewery to create an ale that can only be purchased at Salts Diner and Café In To The Opera which are in Salts Mill.

The brew called Art, Love + Life Ale combines the “bright, punchy flavours of America’s West Coast with a firm British backbone”. It is said to be a well-balanced beer that is perfect for food, friends and family.

Zoe Silver, of Salts Mill, said: “We’re delighted with our special Art, Love + Life Ale, made just down the road from us at Saltaire Brewery. It tastes absolutely lovely and goes so well with the food we serve at Salts Diner and Café in to the Opera. We hope our customers enjoy it as much as we do.”

Nick Helliwell, of Saltaire Brewery, said: “We were thrilled when Salts asked us to create an ale just for them. They wanted something light, tasty and joyful, and that’s just what we have delivered.”

Many celebrations are planned at Salts Mill this year. This week the mill opened a show in Gallery 2 for Hockney’s birthday. Exciting events in the autumn include a special exhibition in the roof space by celebrated documentary photographer Ian Beesley and poet Ian McMillan. Photographs Beesley took of the mill in the 1980s and this year will be accompanied by new poems from McMillan.