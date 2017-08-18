£4,000 battle to save threatened Dales bus service

The lovely North Yorkshire town of Pateley Bridge has just four weeks to back a £4,000 campaign to save its Sunday bus services in winter.

The Dale town, which won last year's Great British High Street competition, has already lost the return bus service in the mornings between Pateley Bridge and Harrogate leaving from Harrogate at 6.35pm to Pateley Bridge after cuts by Harrogate Bus Company (Transdev) for commercial reasons.

But the whole of Nidderdale now seems determined to rescue the threatened Sunday service during the autumn and winter months.

And readers of the Nidderdale Herald can do their bit by contributing towards a £4,000 appeal which would secure the future of their buses.

Nidderdale Chamber chairman Keith Tordoff said: “The support of everyone who cares about Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale wherever they are in the world is vital to help raise the £4,000.

“However much people can donate, no matter how small, it will make a huge difference to this area and its well-being in the future.

“The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade will be making a donation but if we do not raise the full amount within the next month we will lose this bus service which is not likely to be replaced.”

Appeal launched to save bus service

Having already stepped in with Nidderdale Chamber of Trade to help early morning commuters with lifts, Nidderdale Plus is one of several bodies now working in liaison with Transdev, including the Chamber, the Dales and District Bus Company and North Yorkshire County Coun Stan Lumley to ensure Transdev’s September to April bus service on a Sunday is retained.

The aim is to create a new, more popular Sunday timetable that meets people’s needs better and becomes commercially viable.

To ensure that happens for the next two years, the Dale has to raise £4,000 by the middle of September.

Nidderdale Plus says it’s keen to play its part in the battle to keep the much-needed number 24 Sunday bus service currently under threat.

Debbie Grassam, partnership manager, said: “The bus is necessary for local people moving about between Pateley Bridge and Harrogate for both work and pleasure and for bringing visitors into the area to help boost the local economy

“It is important for people to feel independent especially the more vulnerable people in the rural community who do not have access to private transport and can be socially isolated without local transport provision.”.

Why bus service is so important

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade is convinced the number 24 bus from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge on a Sunday is crucial for local businesses, residents and visitors.

Chamber chairman Keith Tordoff said: “We know people use this scenic bus service to come out to enjoy walking birdwatching frequenting cafes and pubs before catching the bus home, an idyllic way to enjoy a Sunday out.

“It is vital that the community businesses, indeed, anyone who can help, does donate on the crowdfunding site to keep the Sunday bus service in place for the next two years.”

A“JustGiving Page” has been set up for people who would like to contribute to the £4,000 to raise the funds required to keep the Sunday bus operational.

To do so, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nidderdalesundaybuses