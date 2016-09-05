5 things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a preview of the most important news in Yorkshire today.

1. UK told to accept migrants policy for EU deal

In order to remain in the single market Britain needs to accept free movement of labour after leaving the European Union, according to the former head of the European central bank. Jean Claude Trichet warned that this is one of the key pillars of the EU’s single market, so it has to be accepted if the UK is going to retain access. Mr Trichet also urges Britain to speed up the EU exit, though Mrs May insists that she will not formally trigger withdrawal negotiations before the end of the year. She acknowledges that her duty is to the voters, and not to the freedom of movement.

2. 120,000 mark sainthood for Mother Teresa

Around 120,000 people have gathered to celebrate the historic news that Mother Theresa has been declared a saint. The nun cared for the world’s most destitute people and was praised as a merciful saint who defended the lives of the unborn, sick, and abandoned during a ceremony at the Vatican yesterday. Applause erupted across St Peter’s square even before Pope Francis finished declaring the rite of canonisation at the mass. Among those to witness were 1,500 homeless people from across Italy. She founded Missionaries of Charity order dedicated to caring for destitute people in Kolkata India, and there hundreds watched the mass on TV while her tomb was decorated with a single candle.

3. ‘No decisions’ on Sky Bet flotation bid

Sky Betting and Gaming said yesterday that no decisions have been made about a possible flotation, after a report said that the Leeds-based firm could make a £1.5bn stock market debut next year. The Sunday Telegraph reported that private equity giant CVC was in the early stages of planning a flotation for Sky Bet. The paper said it was understood the private equity firm was considering a float early next year in cooperation with pay-TV giant Sky, which still holds a 20 per cent stake in the gambling business. The firm became independent in 2015, following the sale of its majority share by former parent Sky to CVC Capital Partners.

4. That is t’question: Forgotten folios reveal Shakespeare’s relationship with Yorkshire

An exhibition of rare Shakespeare folios will be on display at the University of Leeds as commemorations continue to mark the 400 years since the playwright’s death. The collections will be on display for the public at the For All Time: Shakespeare in Yorkshire event. The set of four folios was collected by Lord Brotherton of Wakefield, with the first folio dating to 1623. The exhibition opens September 6 and will look at how Shakespeare dramatised Yorkshire history and how theatre directors are still using his work to ask question about regional identity.

5. New figures on poverty expose failure to end North-South split

Pressure is growing for the government to rebalance the economy after new figures on poverty in the North. The risk of living with poverty is highest in the North and the Midlands, according to an analysis by the Joseph Rountree foundation. The JRF analysis reveals the stark poverty divide across Yorkshire. While people living in parts of the region are among those at highest risks of poverty in the country, other Yorkshire constituencies are among the lowest. However, constituencies in the South-East, East, and London dominate those where poverty is at its lowest.

