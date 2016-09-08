5 things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a preview of the most important news happening in Yorkshire today.

1. Alert over surge in carbon monoxide poisoning

There has been a 20 per cent spike in reported carbon monoxide poisonings in Yorkshire in the past year, according to alarming new figures. These figures, uncovered through Freedom of Information requests to NHS trusts across Yorkshire, show 342 cases were reported in the year to June 2016, sparking calls for caution from health campaigners. A vast majority of those were with children aged under 18. The biggest spike in reported poisonings was found in West Yorkshire, and causes of suspected poisonings in children were up 44 per cent.

Read more here

2. Thousands of pupils to be given Mandarin lessons in £10m drive

A new £10m Mandarin programme will see at least 5,000 young people ‘on track towards fluency in the language’ by 2020. Hundreds of secondary school pupils in England have started intensive lessons in Mandarin Chinese as the first initiative of its kind is rolled out. Secondary school pupils will study Mandarin for eight hours a week over the course of the next four years. Mandarin Chinese is the most widely spoken language in the world. The DfE said it was important for young people in the UK to master the language in order for the country to remain ‘globally competitive in the future’.

Read more here

3. Archaeologists to excavate heritage sites’ ‘lost’ cottage

Archaeologists are set to begin excavating Rustic Cottage in the grounds of Yorkshire’s Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal. Rustic Cottage is one of several ‘lost’ garden buildings in the grounds of the World Heritage site near Ripon. Over time, it was reclaimed by the landscape surrounding it, and only a fraction of the building is still standing. During the excavation of the building, archaeologists hope to discover more about the design of the building, how it looked inside and what it might have been used for. Now, archaeologists are to excavate the crumbling remains with viewing platforms to be set up to allow members of the public to observe.

Read more here

4. Tributes great and small for Herriot’s centenary

Plans are underway to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of Alf Wight, who found global fame as he fabled Yorkshire vet, James Herriot. Members of Mr Wight’s family, friends, and colleagues, will pay tribute to him at a black tie dinner in Leyburn, joined by some of the original case from TV’s All Creatures Great and Small. Born October 3 1916, James Alfred Wight OBE, known as Alf, was raised Glasgow but moved in July 1940 to Thirsk to work as a vet. Here he stayed to raise his family, finding his fame as he began to chart the goings on at his practice under the pseudonym of James Herriot.

Read more here

5. Almost half of teachers offer private tuition

Two-fifths of state school teachers in Yorkshire have offered private tutoring outside of their day job as demand continues to rise. The number of state-educated 11 to 16-year-olds in England and Wales who have been privately tutored has risen by more than a third over the last decade. The growth of this ‘shadow education’ market (described by the Sutton Trust) is leading to increasing inequalities in the education system by pricing lower income students out . Students in Yorkshire, however, are less likely to have been tutored than their peers in other parts of the country. The Sutton Trust is calling on the Government to introduce means-tested vouchers that will enable lower-income families to access additional educational support.

Read more here