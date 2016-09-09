5 things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a preview of the most important news happening in Yorkshire today.

1. £4bn plan to move out MPs or risk palace ‘catastrophe’

THe palace of westminster faces a growing risk of a ‘catastrophic event’ unless essential works are carried out to renovate the historic building. Under plans, the Commons chamber would be moved to the Department of Health’s current offices, while the Lords would sit in the Queen Elizabeth II conference chamber. The Joint Committee warned that the decision could not be delayed any further, and suggested work should start in 2023. The plans could cost around $4bn and take around to six years.

2. Yorkshire bus and train fares could rise, watchdog warns

The Competition and Markets Authority has expressed concern about the overlap between rail and bus services operated by Arriva. Due to the lack of competition in parts of Yorkshire, passengers could face higher fares. Restrictions on fares could now be imposed to protect passengers. Arriva became the main operator of the local train services in Yorkshire in April after it was awarded the northern rail franchise for the next nine years by the Government.

3. New grammar schools will end selection by postcode, claims PM

Theresa May has set out plans for a new generation of selective grammar schools as part of a drive to make Britain “the great meritocracy of the world”. Chief schools inspector Sir Michael Wilshaw warned that a return to grammars would halt momentum towards better results in the state system. She said her reforms were designed to provide “a good school place for every child and one that caters for their individual needs”. And she set out a series of measures intended to ensure that new and expanded grammars make places available to children from disadvantaged backgrounds and help improve standards in non-selective schools.

4. Ploughing stars line up to show off skills in Yorkshire

An age-old agricultural skill is being showcased by the very best in the business from across the country at a farmland near York. The event is the British National Ploughing Championships, taking place near the village of Crockey Hill. More than 250 competitors from across Britain are vying for the top spots in the national competition. Held in a different part of the country each year, this time competitors will be trying to win a place at the 2017 \world Ploughing contest in Kenya.

5. Charity set up for raising £3m to bring home First World War U-boat hunter

One of the key movers behind a campaign to bring the world’s oldest steam trawler 8,000 miles home to the Humber has claimed he is confident the vessel will arrive next year. The announcement comes as Hessle and the West MP Alan Johnson and trustees meet in Hull to mark the setting up of a charity to raise up to £3m to repatriate Viola from South Georgia. Viola, which was built in Beverly, helped sink two U-boats during the First World War. The trust is planning to conduct a salvage and environmental survey of the Biola next month as the next step in bringing the ship to Hull and is engaging a professional fundraiser.

