5 things you need to know in Yorkshire today

1. Housing Shortage creating ‘unfair’ age gap

The housing crisis is driving a ‘geographic wedge’ in two key Yorkshire cities between the older and younger generations, according to a think-tank. Those behind the report said a rise in ‘age segregation’ amid a lack of suitable and affordable homes in Leeds and Sheffield has been hugely damaging to society, weakening the bond between different age groups. In a potentially controversial move, they suggested that older generations should be offered help to subdivide their existing houses, to foster ‘greater intergenerational living’ along with the building of more homes suitable for downsizing. Leeds and Sheffield, along with cardiff, Brighton, Nottingham and Southampton, were identified by the report as age segregation ‘hotspots’.

2. Yorkshire athlete overjoyed to be flying flag for Paralympians

Kadeena Cox, who won gold medals in athletics and cycling no her Paralympic Games debut, was last night named as Great Britain’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony at the Maracana Stadium. The Leeds local won four medals during the games, two of them being gold. This made her the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at one Games and td the first in 32 years to claim gold medals in two sports at the same Paralympics. The choice of Cox for flag bearer was made by Paralympics GB’s senior leadership team, led by Penny Briscoe.

3. Writer Liz pines for city living after life in the Dales

After moving from North London to the Yorkshire Dales, journalist Liz Jones has enjoyed a less than idyllic life and wrote scathiingly about settling in the Dales yesterday. The Main On Sunday writer complained of living a lonely existence in the Dales where she can go for weeks without human interaction. She also wrote in her column about being sin a bad mood after having stepped over dead rabbits and hedgehogs. What is normally thought of a liberating experience in which skyscraper views are replaced by vistas of lush fields and rolling fields, this writer reveals that living in the countryside is not for everyone.

4. Property prices rise by £2,200 thanks to autumn bounce-back

The price of property coming to market has seen an autumn bounce-back, with asking prices being hiked by more than £2,200 over the last month. The 0.7 per cent or £2,277 month-on-month increase in September took the average asking price for a home across England and Wales to £306,499, according to Rightmove. Aspiring first-time buyers hoping for a post-Brexit vote bargain may see their hopes dashed by higher prices. Rightmove said the typical house seller’s asking price across homes of all sizes has increased by four per cent over the last year.

5. University wants to feed world using fish waste

Fish waste could be the key to sustainable vegetable production and feed a growing world population, according to scientists at Sheffield University. The process ‘aquaponics’ uses water from growing fish to produce vegetables. Fish produce ammonia, which is then transformed into nitrates by beneficial bacteria. Plants then remove the nitrates, filtering and cleaning the water so it can be continuously recycled. The process effectively sees fish waste converted into a fertiliser for vegetables, and since June students in Sheffield have been testing the system.

