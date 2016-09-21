5 things you need to know in Yorkshire today

Don’t have the time to read the news in the morning?

No worries, here’s a preview of the most important news in Yorkshire today.

1. Refugee children risk lives to escape ‘Jungle’

Children in the Calais “Jungle” are risking their lives every night as they attempt to reach the UK, Britain’s anti-slavery commissioner has warned. He called for Ministers to step up efforts to address the plight of lone youngsters in the camp. Minors are turning to smuggling gangs rather than official routes for claiming asylum or joining relatives who are already in this country. The issue came under fresh scrutiny at the weekend as reports emerged that a teenage Afghan boy- said to have legal right to travel to Britain- had died as he tried to climb onto the roof of a lorry near Calais.

2. Now rugby league gets showcase in its true heartland

Rugby league’s history is indelibly linked to Yorkshire, with the region laying claim to being the birthplace of the sport. Now, rugby league is set to come home after it was announced that a new national museum dedicated to its heritage dating back over a century will be opening in Bradford. The West Yorkshire city still holds the record for the biggest crowd for a rugby match in the UK, when 102,575 spectators attended the 1954 Challenge Cup final replay between Halifax and Warrington at Odsal Stadium. The museum will be funded through sources including private benefactors and government grants.

3. Care services ‘could be plunged into crisis if workers lose rights’

Care services for the elderly and disabled in ENgland could be put at risk if 80,000 migrant workers lose their right to work in the UK, a new report has warned today. Analysis by the charity Independent age and International Longecity Centre-UK found that almost 84,000 European Economic Area migrants are a part of the country’s social care workforce and around 78,000 of them do not have British citizenship.The risk to care services has been made worse by the failure to recruit enough British born-workers to meet the demands of an ageing population. The report called for immigration policy to reflect the needs of those who rely on social care; an increase in the attractiveness of social care sector to British-born workers, and a fundamental look at how care is funded and delivered.

4. William tells of his work’s ‘sad, dark’ moments

The Duke of Cambridge has talked about the “sad, dark moments” of his job as an air ambulance pilot - while a colleague joked that he was a source of “good tips” on parenting. William revealed he enjoys working as part of the four-strong helicopter crew in contrast to his sometimes solo role as a member of the Royal Family. The future king made the comments during an online BBC documentary posted today, chronicling his work as a pilot with EAAA and the service the charity provides. The piece also features photographs of the Duke at work and he is filmed refuelling a helicopter.

5. Athletes back on home soil after Rio success

Crowds of friends, family, and supporters of Paralympics-GB’s golden squad gave them a heroes’ welcome as they touched down on home soil from Rio yesterday. Their incredible efforts helped the nation achieve its most successful Paralympic Games in nearly three decades.Among the champions were Yorkshire’s own Paralympic athletes, who were greeted by large crowds before heading home to the region. Their return comes after the athletes won 147 medals - including 64 golds- making it the highest haul since 1988.

