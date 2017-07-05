£64m economy boost from Tour

York will be represented for the first time at Europe’s largest coach and group travel exhibition in Cologne this week to boost tourism.

It is hoped it will encourage overseas trade operators to include the city in their holiday itineraries and holiday packages for 2018 and beyond.

The two-day expo will put York in front of an audience of coach tourism companies, group travel organisers and coach holiday suppliers from all over the world.

The exhibition, which has taken place every year since 1975, attracts over 3,000 visitors from across the globe, each with a specialist interest in group and coach travel.

Germany is York’s fourth biggest inbound market, with five per cent of the city’s 231,000 overseas visitors arriving each year.

Michelle Brown, marketing manager at Visit York, said: “The event has a strong reputation among coach and group travel networks across the world. Visit York’s participation in the event is part of our wider international campaign to attract visitors from our key target markets.”