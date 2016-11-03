79-year-old killed in A180 crash named by police

A 79-year-old man who died after being involved in a collision on the A180 on Tuesday has been named by police.

James Cole, from Immingham, died at the scene when the blue Peugeot 206 he was travelling in was in collision with another car, near South Killingholme.

The crash on Tuesday happened on the westbound carriageway of the A180.

The 36-year-old driver of the other car - a white Ford Focus Zetec- was seriously injured in the collision and police said he is now in a stable condition in hospital.

Police said enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101.