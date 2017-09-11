90s boy band stars 5ive to headline Doncaster music festival

90s boy band heart-throbs 5ive will headline a Doncaster music festival later this month.

The band, now a three piece and best known for hits such as Keep On Movin' and Slam Dunk Da Funk, will top the bill at Tickhill's TFest Music Festival on September 23.

The band sold more than 20 million records in the 90s and 00s and have starred in ITV’s The Big Reunion in recent years.

Other hits included When The Lights Go Out, Everybody Get Up and If Ya Gettin' Down.

The boys - Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville and Scott Robinson - are still a huge attraction, appearing recently on ITV’s Take Me Out and making many other media and festival appearances.

5ive will be joined by 30 artists across 2 stages at TFest, including local talent such as Bang Bang Romeo and The Dunwells.

Now in its fourth year, TFest has quickly become Doncaster's largest music festivals and is based at Tickhill Cricket Ground with two outdoor stages, family activities and a wide range of food and drink available.

Gates open at 11:30am. Tickets are available at www.t-fest.co.uk

