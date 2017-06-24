A lasting memorial for tragic York schoolgirl

A MEMORIAL bench to tragic York schoolgirl Katie Rough has been unveiled in the city’s Museum Gardens.

Friends and family gathered in the ‘edible garden’ at the back of York Art Gallery for a ceremony conducted by the Rev Matthew Porter, of St Michael le Belfrey Church.

The wooden bench is inscribed with the words: “Katie Sharon Rough loved feeding the squirrels and birds..2009/2017.”

Seven-year-old Katie was found in the Woodthorpe area of York in January. A 15-year-old girl will stand trial for her murder in July.

Katie’s father, Paul, and other family members will take part in the Great North Run in aid of the charity Compassion.