A Levels 2017: Spotify student to continue musical success

A Leeds teenager whose music has been streamed more than a million times is celebrating A Level success today.

Electronic music producer Sam Berson, from north Leeds, collected his A Level results from The Grammar School at Leeds.

His A grades in French and business studies and C in computing have secured him a place to study music at Liverpool University.

The 18-year-old's first two singles have been streamed on Spotify, iTunes and Youtube, picking up millions of fans.

His third single, Stories, will be released in September, the month he begins his course.

“I have been producing music since the age of 11, but only just released my first two singles this year as I wanted to wait until I had developed my own unique style and sound.

“Now I’m really excited to start my formal music training at Liverpool and to have the chance to develop my skills and learn more about music.”

Sam first became interested in music when he started playing jazz piano at the age of six. Three years later he became involved in the Leeds Jewish community radio station Jcom where he learned about radio production.

Toby Hillery from Harrogate, Fahd Omar from Adel, Dhaval Sethi from Alwoodley, Aditya Tambe from Meanwood and Katie-Lou White from Garforth each gained four A* grades.

Toby achieved A*s in computing, maths, further maths and physics; Fahd in biology, chemistry, maths and further maths; Dhaval, Aditya and Katie-Lou in chemistry, maths, further maths and physics.

Netball champions Hannah Gorman and Imogen Bates have had a successful year on the pitch and picked up A*s at A-level. Hannah from Bramhope and Imogen from Farnley, near Otley, co-captained the U19 GSAL netball team which won the Independent Schools Netball Cup against Millfield School.